Iran Rejects U.S. Peace Proposal, Sets Conditions to End War

According to Press TV, which cited an unidentified senior Iranian official, Tehran responded negatively to the proposal put forward by the United States.

36 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian state media reported on Wednesday that Tehran has rejected a U.S.-proposed peace plan aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict, underscoring widening divisions over how to bring the nearly month-long war to a close.

According to Press TV, which cited an unidentified senior Iranian official, Tehran responded negatively to the proposal put forward by the United States.

“Iran has responded negatively to an American proposal aimed at ending the ongoing imposed war,” the official said, adding that “the end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Donald Trump envisions its conclusion.”

There has been no formal confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the reported proposal. Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s Foreign Minister, who previously led negotiations with Washington prior to the conflict, has not publicly commented.

However, Iranian outlets, including Mehr News Agency and Tasnim News Agency, have echoed the report, signaling alignment within the state-affiliated media.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani officials revealed that Pakistan had stepped in as a mediator, conveying a 15-point framework containing U.S. proposals to Tehran in an effort to de-escalate the conflict.

The Iranian official cited by Press TV said Tehran has instead outlined five conditions for ending hostilities. These include an immediate halt to what it described as “aggression and assassinations” targeting Iran and its leadership, as well as the establishment of guarantees that neither Israel nor the United States would resume military action.

Additional demands reportedly include compensation for war-related damages to support reconstruction, a ceasefire across all regional fronts—including operations involving allied “resistance groups” such as Hezbollah—and international recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global shipping route central to the conflict.

The developments highlight ongoing diplomatic challenges as regional and international actors continue efforts to broker an end to the war.