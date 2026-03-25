Satellite Images Show US Warship Carrying 2,200 Marines and F-35 Jets Heading to Middle East

Satellite images show US naval movements toward the Middle East, including USS Tripoli and troop deployments, amid rising regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - New satellite images have revealed intensified US naval movements toward the Middle East, highlighting growing military preparations amid escalating regional tensions.

On Wednesday, Satellite imagery from, from the Chinese company Planet Labs showed the US warship USS Tripoli anchored near Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean.

The 260-meter vessel, carrying a major Marine force, was identified at what analysts described as its final stop before entering the operational zone of US Central Command. The pause is believed to be for refueling and logistical preparations ahead of the final phase of its deployment.

Details of the deployment indicate that USS Tripoli departed from the South China Sea last week at high speed toward the region, accompanied by at least two destroyers.

The vessel is carrying the 31st Marine Unit, consisting of approximately 2,200 troops. In addition to personnel, advanced F-35B fighter jets are deployed on board, with expectations that they will reach the designated operational area by Friday.

The base at Diego Garcia, located about 4,260 kilometers from Iran’s coastline, has been used by the United States in recent days for strikes on Iran. In response, Tehran launched two ballistic missiles targeting the base, though the attack was unsuccessful.

In addition to USS Tripoli, the US warship USS San Diego has crossed the Strait of Malacca and is heading toward the region.

At the same time, CNN reported that approximately 1,000 US soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division are preparing for deployment to the Middle East. The division is known for its rapid response capability, able to deploy from its base in the United States to any location worldwide within 18 hours.

These military movements come as tensions in the region continue to escalate, with the United States seeking to expand its military options for President Donald Trump in dealing with ongoing developments.

The latest deployments underscore a widening US military presence, reflecting a strategic buildup as regional tensions continue to rise.