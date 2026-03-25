King Abdullah II Offers Condolences to PM Barzani Over Peshmerga Casualties

Jordan’s King Abdullah II sent condolences to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani after Iranian missile strikes killed six Peshmerga fighters, expressing sorrow and solidarity with the victims’ families.

27 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Regional Government announced on Wednesday that Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, received a message of condolence from King Abdullah II following the deaths and injuries of Peshmerga forces in recent missile attacks.

According to the statement, the message was sent in response to an Iranian missile strike that resulted in the killing of six Peshmergas and left several others wounded.

In his message, King Abdullah II expressed “great sorrow” upon receiving news of the casualties, extending his condolences on behalf of both himself and the people and government of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. He conveyed his sympathies to Prime Minister Barzani, the families of the victims, and the people of the Kurdistan Region.

The Jordanian monarch also prayed for mercy upon the fallen fighters, wishing them eternal peace, and calling for patience and strength for their families. He further expressed his hopes for a swift recovery for those injured in the attack.

The message underscores regional solidarity with the Kurdistan Region amid heightened tensions following the missile strikes.

Early Tuesday morning, Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Peshmerga positions in the Soran Independent Administration.

According to officials, the strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack killed six Peshmergas and wounded 30 others.