Italy Mourns Six Peshmerga Fighters Killed, Wishes Speedy Recovery to Injured

Italy’s consulate in Erbil expressed condolences for six fallen Peshmerga and wished a speedy recovery for the injured.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Italy has extended its condolences to the families of six Peshmerga fighters killed, joining the Kurdistan Region in mourning what it described as a tragic loss.

On Wednesday, the Consulate General of Italy in Erbil issued a statement on X expressing its “deepest condolences” to the families of the six fallen Peshmerga, as well as to the Kurdish people and the authorities of the Kurdistan Region.

The statement read: “The Consulate General of Italy in Erbil expresses its deepest condolences to the families of the six fallen #Peshmerga, to the Kurdish people, and to the authorities of the Kurdistan Region for the tragic loss of six brave servicemen.”

It continued: “In such a moment of great sorrow, we join in mourning the passing of these men who served with courage, dedication, and a sense of duty. Their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

The consulate also extended its wishes to those injured, stating: “We also extend our sincere thoughts to the injured, wishing them a speedy and full recovery.”

The message was issued in Kurdish, English, and Italian, reflecting solidarity with the people and institutions of the Kurdistan Region during the time of loss.

Italy’s message underscores international expressions of sympathy and recognition of the sacrifices made by Peshmerga forces.