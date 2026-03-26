Turkish Oil Tanker Hit by Drone Near Bosphorus

A Turkish oil tanker, the M/T Altura, was hit by a drone near the Bosphorus on Thursday, causing engine room damage. The crew is unharmed, and emergency teams are working to stabilize the ship.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A Turkish oil tanker, the M/T Altura, was struck by a drone on Thursday while navigating the Black Sea, 15 nautical miles off the Bosphorus Strait near Istanbul, Turkish media reported. The vessel, which had departed from Russia carrying crude oil, sustained damage to its exterior and engine room, officials said.

NTV, the Turkish television channel, reported that emergency teams were dispatched to assist the tanker.

Authorities confirmed that the crew remained unharmed, and the vessel was taking on water from the engine room. The M/T Altura’s operational status was being monitored as teams worked to stabilize the ship and prevent further damage.

Türkiye’s Directorate General of Coastal Safety deployed the Nene Hatun, the country’s largest emergency response vessel, alongside coast guard teams to the site.

The Nene Hatun is equipped for firefighting, ship salvage, towing, diving operations up to 100 meters, and accommodating survivors with a 20-bed hospital.

The vessel also features a helipad for emergency transport, the agency noted.

The attack occurred amid heightened regional tensions following the outbreak of the war between Russia and Ukraine, which has made the Black Sea a site of military activity.

Turkish tankers regularly transit the Bosphorus Strait, a key corridor connecting the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara and the Mediterranean, carrying Russian crude oil. NTV highlighted that attacks on commercial vessels in this region pose risks to oil exports and shipping safety.

Officials have not issued a formal statement regarding the intent behind the drone strike.

Emergency responders continue to coordinate salvage and stabilization operations, focusing on the safety of the crew and the containment of potential hazards to the vessel and surrounding waters.

The M/T Altura remains under emergency supervision as Turkish authorities oversee ongoing efforts to stabilize the tanker and ensure the safety of its crew and cargo.