Iran Awaits U.S. Response After Submitting Reply to Peace Proposal

Citing an informed source, the agency said Tehran submitted its response overnight through unnamed intermediaries, following the presentation of a 15-point framework reportedly put forward by the United States.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran has formally responded to a U.S.-proposed plan aimed at ending the ongoing Middle East conflict and is now awaiting Washington’s reply, according to a report by Tasnim News Agency on Thursday.

Citing an informed source, the agency said Tehran submitted its response overnight through unnamed intermediaries, following the presentation of a 15-point framework reportedly put forward by the United States. The proposal was conveyed to Iran via Pakistani officials, though its full details have not been officially disclosed.

The latest development comes amid earlier reports from Iranian state media indicating that Tehran had rejected the U.S. initiative. According to Press TV, an unidentified senior Iranian official stated that Iran responded negatively to the proposal, emphasizing that any decision to end the conflict would be made on Iran’s own terms.

“The end of the war will occur when Iran decides it should end, not when Donald Trump envisions its conclusion,” the official was quoted as saying.

There has been no formal confirmation from Iranian authorities regarding the details of the U.S. proposal. Abbas Araghchi, who previously led negotiations with Washington, has not publicly commented on the matter.

Other Iranian outlets, including Mehr News Agency, have echoed similar reports, suggesting a unified narrative across state-affiliated media.

According to the reports, Iran has outlined its own conditions for ending hostilities. These include an immediate halt to what it describes as attacks and targeted killings, guarantees against further military action by the United States or Israel, compensation for war-related damages, a ceasefire across all regional fronts—including allied groups such as Hezbollah—and international recognition of Iran’s sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

The developments underscore ongoing diplomatic efforts and challenges as regional and international actors continue to seek a resolution to the conflict.