Marco Rubio Extends Condolences to PM Barzani, Reaffirms U.S. Support After Deadly Peshmerga Strike

The two sides also discussed broader issues, including relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq’s federal government, as well as ongoing economic challenges facing the region.

8 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, on Thursday evening extended his condolences to Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, during a phone call following a deadly missile attack targeting Peshmerga forces.

According to a statement, Rubio expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Peshmerga fighters and reaffirmed the United States’ continued support for both the Kurdistan Region and its security forces.

Prime Minister Barzani thanked the Secretary of State for his call and for conveying sympathy during the difficult time.

The two sides also discussed broader issues, including relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government and Iraq’s federal government, as well as ongoing economic challenges facing the region.

The call comes after a deadly attack earlier this week. In the early hours of Tuesday, Iranian ballistic missiles struck Peshmerga positions in the Soran independent administration.

The strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack resulted in the killing of six Peshmerga members and left 30 others wounded.