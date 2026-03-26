Rubio Thanks KRG for Enabling Iraqi Oil Exports to Global Markets in Call with PM Barzani

According to a statement attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the Secretary of State expressed sympathy for those killed in the Iranian missile strike on Tuesday and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Marco Rubio, the U.S. Secretary of State, held a phone call on Thursday with Masrour Barzani, during which he extended condolences to the families of Peshmerga fighters killed in a recent missile attack and reiterated U.S. support for the Kurdistan Region.

According to a statement attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, the Secretary of State expressed sympathy for those killed in the Iranian missile strike on Tuesday and wished a swift recovery to those injured.

Rubio also strongly condemned ongoing attacks carried out by Iran and Iran-aligned armed group in Iraq, targeting U.S. citizens as well as critical energy infrastructure across the country.

The Secretary also expressed his gratitude to the Kurdistan Regional Government for enabling oil from Iraq, including from the Kurdistan Region, to reach global markets.

The conversation underscores continued coordination between Washington and Erbil on security and energy issues amid rising regional tensions.