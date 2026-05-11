U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham Backs 'Project Freedom Plus'

Sen. Lindsey Graham urged reviving an expanded maritime mission, Project Freedom Plus, after Trump rejected an Iranian diplomatic proposal as unacceptable. The push underscores deep division in Washington, as Sen. Mark Kelly warns prolonged conflict is draining U.S. munitions and readiness.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham stated that the resumption of an expanded maritime protection operation, which he designated as "Project Freedom Plus," appears to be an appropriate strategic response to the current regional impasse.

The South Carolina Republican issued these remarks following President Donald Trump's decision to reject a diplomatic proposal submitted by Tehran, which aimed to terminate the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

The proposal, delivered via Pakistani intermediaries, was characterized by the U.S. executive branch as unsatisfactory. President Trump utilized his Truth Social platform to describe the Iranian response as entirely unacceptable.

Senator Graham, writing on the social network X, reinforced this position, arguing that persistent Iranian disruptions to international maritime commerce and continued strikes against regional allies necessitated a shift in Washington's engagement strategy.

While Senator Graham acknowledged the administration's attempts to secure a diplomatic resolution, he asserted that the prevailing security environment justifies a more assertive military posture to modify the Iranian government's behavior.

The revival of the "Project Freedom" concept, a maritime escort mission previously suspended to facilitate negotiations, underscores a deepening strategic debate within the United States.

While some policymakers advocate for increased military pressure, others have raised urgent concerns regarding the sustainability of such a campaign.

Senator Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) recently highlighted the significant material and fiscal costs of the conflict, suggesting that the current trajectory lacks a definitive strategic endpoint and risks depleting the nation's military readiness for other global contingencies.

Washington Debate Intensifies

The friction in Washington reflects a broader disagreement over how to achieve regional stability while managing domestic and global risks.

According to reports, the rejected Iranian proposal involved a reduction in uranium enrichment levels and the transfer of surplus material to a third-party nation, alongside a 20-year moratorium on enrichment activities.

However, The Wall Street Journal reported that the offer failed to meet core U.S. requirements concerning the ultimate fate of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Tehran's counter-demands have further complicated the diplomatic track.

According to the Iranian agency Tasnim, the Islamic Republic insisted upon a total cessation of hostilities across all fronts, the lifting of naval blockades and oil sanctions within a 30-day window, and formal guarantees against future military action.

Furthermore, Tehran sought administrative control over the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for unspecified U.S. commitments.

Senator Graham's endorsement of "Project Freedom Plus" suggests that a segment of the U.S. legislature views these conditions as non-starters.

"I appreciate President Trump's earnest efforts to seek a diplomatic solution to change the behavior of the Iranian terrorist regime. However, between their constant attacks on international shipping, the persistent attacks on our Middle Eastern allies and now a totally unacceptable response to America's diplomatic proposal, it is in my view, time to consider changing course. Project Freedom Plus sounds pretty good right about now," The Republican Senator stated.

Following the outbreak of hostilities and subsequent U.S.-Israeli strikes, Tehran has maintained a presence in the Strait of Hormuz, a corridor responsible for approximately 20 percent of the world's oil supply.

This maritime friction has pushed energy prices to levels not seen since 2022, placing both economic and political pressure on the Trump administration to secure the waterway.

Deterrence and the Munitions Crisis

While the debate over offensive posture continues, some lawmakers are focusing on the logistical and readiness implications of a prolonged conflict.

During an interview with Margaret Brennan on CBS News' "Face the Nation," Senator Mark Kelly described the depletion of U.S. munitions magazines as a critical security concern.

Senator Kelly, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, stated that briefings from the Pentagon revealed a "shocking" rate of expenditure regarding high-end interceptors and missiles.

According to Senator Kelly, the U.S. military has used a substantial number of Tomahawk cruise missiles, ATACMS, and sophisticated interceptors such as SM-3, THAAD, and Patriot rounds to defend regional assets.

He warned that replenishing these stockpiles will not be an immediate process, noting that it could take several years to restore current inventory levels.

Senator Kelly argued that the absence of a clear strategic plan or timeline from the executive branch has placed the American public in a more vulnerable position by exhausting resources that might be required for a potential conflict in the western Pacific.

The Arizona Democrat also addressed the economic fallout of the war, pointing out a discrepancy between the president's campaign promises to avoid new conflicts and the current reality. Senator Kelly noted that instead of reducing domestic costs, the engagement with Iran has coincided with rising prices across various sectors of the U.S. economy.

Fiscal Stewardship and Global Readiness

The debate over military posture has also manifested in a struggle over the federal budget. The Trump administration has requested an unprecedented $1.5 trillion for defense spending, a figure Senator Kelly characterized as "outrageous."

During his Face the Nation appearance, Senator Kelly pointed out that this request is nearly double the defense budget of five years ago and rivals the combined military spending of the rest of the world.

Senator Kelly indicated he would oppose the funding request in its current form, specifically criticizing projects like the "Golden Dome" defense initiative.

He expressed skepticism regarding the technical viability of such systems, suggesting that the administration is prepared to commit massive financial resources to experimental hardware that may fail to perform in real-world conditions.

He urged the White House to submit a budget that better aligns with the immediate strategic requirements of the country.

The interview also touched upon the role of other global powers in the conflict. Late Friday, the administration announced sanctions against four entities, three based in China, for providing satellite imagery used to facilitate Iranian strikes against U.S. forces.

Senator Kelly stated that the alignment of China and Russia with Iran was expected, as all three act as adversaries to U.S. interests. However, he criticized the administration for what he described as an inconsistent application of sanctions, alleging that Washington has been lifting restrictions on Russia while it should be exerting maximum pressure to end the war in Ukraine.

Geopolitical Realignments and Legal Disputes

The strategic conversation in Washington is further influenced by the ongoing situation in Eastern Europe. A three-day ceasefire was recently implemented in the Ukraine conflict to facilitate prisoner exchanges and allow for Russia's annual Victory Day commemorations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested the conflict might be nearing a conclusion, but Senator Kelly remained skeptical. He announced plans to return to Ukraine in three weeks to assess the situation firsthand, arguing that a primary barrier to peace is the administration's failure to provide consistent support to Kyiv.

Beyond foreign policy, the tension between the legislature and the executive has entered the domestic legal sphere.

Senator Kelly discussed his ongoing lawsuit against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, alleging that the administration violated his free speech rights. The dispute stems from a video Senator Kelly produced advising service members to resist illegal orders.

The Justice Department has argued that the video encourages the rejection of legal commands.

According to Senator Kelly, the government argued in court that if retired service members wish to exercise their First Amendment rights, they should be prepared to forfeit their military pensions and healthcare benefits.

Senator Kelly described this stance as an attempt to silence approximately two million veterans who have served the country.

He asserted that his role on the Armed Services Committee mandates that he hold the administration accountable, characterizing the executive branch's legal position as a violation of the constitutional separation of powers.

Institutional Balance and Competing Priorities

The U.S. debate over Middle East policy remains characterized by competing strategic priorities.

While figures like Senator Graham advocate for re-escalating maritime operations to force a change in Tehran's behavior, others like Senator Kelly emphasize the risk of overextension and the erosion of domestic institutional norms.

The rejection of Iran's recent diplomatic overture appears to have moved the region into a new phase of tension, with no immediate consensus in Washington on the optimal path forward.

Strategic interpretations drawn from the current political landscape suggest that the administration's "maximum pressure" campaign is being tested by both external resistance from Tehran and internal scrutiny from a divided Congress.

The outcome of the ongoing budget negotiations and the resolution of legal challenges involving military personnel will likely dictate the extent of U.S. involvement in the region for the remainder of the year.

For now, the strategic framing in Washington remains split between a desire for military deterrence and a concern for the long-term readiness and fiscal health of the United States.