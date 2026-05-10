Turkish Consul General Highlights Importance of PM Barzani’s Türkiye Visit

Topçu noted that Prime Minister Barzani was warmly received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and described the Kurdish premier as a respected political figure in Türkiye.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Turkish Consul General, Erman Topçu, in the Kurdistan Region, has emphasized the significance of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani's recent visit to Türkiye, describing it as occurring at a "sensitive and important time" for the region.

In an exclusive interview with Kurdistan24 on Sunday, Topçu said the timing and circumstances surrounding the visit carried significant weight amid ongoing regional developments.

Topçu noted that Prime Minister Barzani was warmly received by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and described the Kurdish premier as a respected political figure in Türkiye.

Topçu stated that the meeting offered an opportunity for comprehensive discussions on regional developments, Iraq’s internal political situation, and broader issues affecting the region.

He emphasized that ties between Türkiye and the Kurdistan Region hold a special place in Ankara’s foreign policy, describing the relationship as exceptionally strong and marked by continuous high-level coordination and exchanges.

Topçu added that relations between the two sides extend across multiple sectors. He also stressed that such visits help assess the current state of relations, outline future cooperation, and expand partnerships into new areas.

The consul general further stated that every high-level meeting injects “new energy and new momentum” into bilateral ties.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Istanbul for an official visit to Türkiye.

During the visit, Barzani held discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar.