Netanyahu Says Iran’s Enriched Uranium Must Be Removed Before War Considered Over

“It’s not over, because there’s still nuclear material -- enriched uranium -- that has to be taken out of Iran. There’s still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled,” Netanyahu said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that the war against Iran cannot be considered finished until Tehran’s stockpile of enriched uranium is removed and its nuclear facilities are dismantled.

Speaking in an excerpt of an interview set to air later Sunday on CBS’s 60 Minutes, Netanyahu said Iran still possesses nuclear material that remains a threat.

“It’s not over, because there’s still nuclear material -- enriched uranium -- that has to be taken out of Iran. There’s still enrichment sites that have to be dismantled,” Netanyahu said.

When asked how the uranium could be removed, the Israeli leader replied: “You go in and you take it out.”

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump said Washington is closely monitoring Iran’s remaining enriched uranium stockpile, which he claimed is buried under rubble following recent U.S.-Israeli airstrikes.

In an interview released by the syndicated news program Full Measure, Trump warned that any attempt to access the material would trigger a military response.

“If anybody got near the place, we will know about it, and we’ll blow them up,” Trump said.

Trump also claimed that the U.S. Space Force is being used to track the location of the buried uranium. He added that Washington plans to eventually retrieve the material in coordination with Iran once an agreement is reached.

“We’re going to get that at some point,” Trump said, outlining a proposal to use massive excavators to recover the uranium after a deal is finalized.