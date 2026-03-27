U.S. Considers Deploying 10,000 Additional Troops to Middle East Amid Iran Tensions

The potential deployment would mark a significant increase in the U.S. military presence in the region and signals that preparations for a possible ground operation involving Iran are being seriously considered.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The White House and the Pentagon are weighing plans to deploy at least 10,000 additional combat troops to the Middle East in the coming days, according to a senior U.S. defense official, as tensions with Iran continue to escalate.

The potential deployment would mark a significant increase in the U.S. military presence in the region and signals that preparations for a possible ground operation involving Iran are being seriously considered.

The move comes as U.S. President Donald Trump has publicly stated that Washington is engaged in negotiations with Tehran aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. However, Iranian officials have yet to agree to a high-level meeting and remain wary of U.S. diplomatic overtures, suspecting they may be a strategic maneuver.

According to the defense official, a final decision on troop deployment is expected as early as next week. The reinforcements would reportedly be drawn from different combat units than those already stationed in the region.

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report on the administration’s consideration of sending additional forces, highlighting growing concerns over the trajectory of U.S.-Iran relations.

The Pentagon is exploring military options for a decisive strike in Iran, which may involve deploying ground forces and launching a large-scale bombing campaign, according to Axios.

While Trump has not yet decided on any of these scenarios, sources indicate he is ready to escalate actions if negotiations with Iran do not produce significant results soon.