EU Sends Condolence Message to Kurdistan Region President Following Soran Missile Attack

The message was additionally addressed to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his deputy Qubad Talabani, voicing grave concern over the repeated attacks on the Kurdistan Region in recent weeks.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a joint message of condolence and solidarity yesterday from the European Union Liaison Office and the Consulates General of European Union member states in the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The message expressed profound condolences over the missile attack that struck the Soran district in the early hours of Tuesday, resulting in the killing and injuries of several Peshmerga members.

EU representatives extended their deepest sympathies to President Barzani and the families of the six fallen Peshmerga, while also wishing a swift recovery to the injured. The message was additionally addressed to Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his deputy Qubad Talabani, voicing grave concern over the repeated attacks on the Kurdistan Region in recent weeks.

Reaffirming their solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, the EU Liaison Office and the EU member states highlighted their commitment to fostering peace and stability in the region.

Early Tuesday morning, Iranian ballistic missiles targeted Peshmerga positions in the Soran independent administration.

The strikes targeted a base belonging to the 7th Infantry Brigade in Sector One, as well as a unit of the 5th Infantry Brigade. The attack killed six Peshmerga and wounded 30 others.