Yemen’s Houthis Declare Readiness to Enter Iran War Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Yemen’s Houthis announced readiness to enter a war involving Iran, warning the US and Israel and outlining conditions for direct military intervention amid escalating regional tensions.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Amid intensifying regional tensions, Yemen’s Houthi armed forces announced their readiness to enter a war involving Iran, issuing a formal statement that signals a potential widening of the conflict landscape.

On Friday, the Houthi forces released an official statement addressing the growing tensions in the region and the attacks by the United States and Israel on the Islamic Republic of Iran and countries aligned with what they described as the “resistance front.” The group declared its full preparedness to engage in direct military confrontation.

The statement delivered a strong warning to Washington and Tel Aviv, emphasizing that their position stems from what they described as a religious and moral responsibility in response to US and Israeli actions against Iran. It further stated that these actions aim to implement a “Greater Israel” project and reshape the Middle East.

The Houthis outlined several key demands, calling for an immediate response to diplomatic efforts intended to halt attacks on Iran and allied countries, warning that continued escalation poses a threat to global security and the international economy. They also called for an immediate cessation of attacks on Palestine, Gaza, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran, alongside an end to the blockade imposed on Yemen.

In addition, the statement stressed the need to implement the Gaza agreement and uphold the legitimate and human rights of the Palestinian people.

The group reaffirmed that its forces remain on high alert for direct military intervention under specific conditions, including the formation of any new alliance with the United States and Israel against Iran and the resistance front, the use of the Red Sea for military operations targeting Iran or any Muslim country, and the continuation of military escalation to a level that necessitates intervention.

In another section, the statement warned against any attempts to intensify the blockade on the Yemeni people, reiterating that their military operations target only US and Israeli adversaries and do not target any Muslim people or country.