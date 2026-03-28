U.S. Issues Syria Security Alert Over Reported Iran Threats to Civilian Sites

The United States urged its citizens in Syria to take precautionary measures as reports of potential threats to civilian sites persist amid Iran war.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The United States has issued a security alert warning of potential attacks on civilian locations in Syria, citing recent incidents and reported threats attributed to Iran targeting sites such as hotels, airports, and embassies across the Middle East, according to a notice released by the U.S. Embassy for Syria on Friday.

The alert stated that Iran has previously carried out attacks on civilian facilities in the region and that recent media reports indicate possible threats to similar locations in Syria, including hotels accommodating foreign guests.

The embassy noted it is aware that some organizations have already relocated personnel away from hotels in Damascus in response to the reported risks.

U.S. authorities advised citizens in Syria to prepare to shelter in place in secure locations and ensure access to essential supplies, including food, water, and medications.

The notice also urged individuals to maintain communication with family members and monitor local news for official guidance in the event of an incident.

The embassy emphasized that its operations in Damascus have been suspended since 2012, and that the U.S. government is unable to provide routine or emergency consular services within Syria.

According to the statement, the Czech Republic serves as the protecting power for U.S. interests in the country.

U.S. citizens requiring assistance were instructed to contact the U.S. Interests Section at the Embassy of Czechia in Damascus or the U.S. Embassy in Amman, Jordan, for emergency support.

Contact information for both missions, as well as for the U.S. Department of State’s Consular Affairs office, was included in the advisory.

The notice also recommended that U.S. citizens enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates and alerts. Additional guidance included avoiding demonstrations, maintaining a low profile, reviewing personal security plans, and ensuring that travel documents remain current and accessible.

Officials further advised individuals to establish contingency plans for emergencies and to identify secure shelter locations within residences or other buildings. In the event of an attack, the statement recommended staying clear of debris and following instructions from local authorities.

The advisory reiterates existing limitations on U.S. diplomatic presence in Syria and underscores ongoing security concerns tied to reported threats against civilian infrastructure.