Qatar, Ukraine sign defense agreement amid rising regional aerial threats

“The agreement includes collaboration in technological fields, development of joint investments and the exchange of expertise in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems,” Qatar’s defense ministry said.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Qatar and Ukraine signed a defense cooperation agreement on Saturday aimed at strengthening joint capabilities against missile and drone threats, according to a statement from the Gulf state’s defense ministry.

The agreement was concluded during an official visit to Doha by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and comes at a time of heightened regional tensions marked by an ongoing aerial campaign by Iran against neighboring states.

“The agreement includes collaboration in technological fields, development of joint investments and the exchange of expertise in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems,” Qatar’s defense ministry said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday said he held talks in Doha with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, focusing on expanding long-term defense cooperation between the two countries.

Zelenskyy noted that both sides agreed on a mutually beneficial defense partnership lasting at least 10 years, underscoring the strategic depth of the agreement.

He added that the deal, signed by the chiefs of the general staff of both nations, includes joint defense industry projects, co-production facilities, and technological partnerships between companies, marking a significant step toward deeper industrial and military integration.

Zelenskyy also briefed Qatari leadership on the current security situation in Ukraine, highlighting continued attacks by Russia and what he described as Moscow’s growing cooperation with Iran.

He emphasized that strengthening air defense systems remains a top priority for Kyiv and expressed hope for sustained support from international partners.

The Ukrainian president thanked Qatar’s leadership for what he described as a warm reception and their willingness to advance concrete cooperation, saying the agreements reached reflect a shared commitment to enhancing security and protecting lives in both countries.

I met with the Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani @TamimBinHamad, in Doha. The Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, was also present at the meeting.



We discussed issues that could further strengthen the protection of life in both… pic.twitter.com/33vWX3BvgA — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 28, 2026

The deal signals a growing convergence between Doha and Kyiv on defense innovation, particularly in response to the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and precision-guided missile systems in modern conflicts.

While Qatar has traditionally focused on regional security and mediation efforts, the agreement reflects a broader strategic shift toward enhancing defensive capabilities against evolving aerial threats.

The deal signals a growing convergence between Doha and Kyiv on defense innovation, particularly in response to the increasing use of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and precision-guided missile systems in modern conflicts.

For Ukraine, the partnership offers an opportunity to deepen international defense ties, leverage technological cooperation as it continues to face sustained missile and drone attacks, and secure additional funding to support its war effort against Russia.

The signing also underscores how the proliferation of drone warfare and missile technology is reshaping global security partnerships, with countries seeking to pool expertise and resources to counter increasingly sophisticated threats.