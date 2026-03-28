US Warns Iraq to Curb Armed Group Attacks or Face Escalation

US warns Iraq to urgently halt armed group attacks on American bases and Gulf states—including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain—many of which are launched from Iraqi territory

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States on Friday issued a strong warning to the government of Iraq, urging it to halt attacks by armed groups targeting American interests and Gulf countries, or face direct and forceful retaliation against those groups, according to Kurdistan24 sources.

The warning came during a meeting of the joint Iraqi-American coordination committee held on Friday in Baghdad, where officials discussed recent attacks by factions affiliated with the so-called “Islamic Resistance” on US diplomatic missions and personnel, as well as US strikes on positions linked to the Popular Mobilization Forces.

According to a statement by Iraq’s Joint Operations Command, both sides agreed that Iraqi territory should not be used to launch attacks against security forces or foreign targets, and reaffirmed Baghdad’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions.

However, sources told Kurdistan24 that representatives from the Peshmerga Ministry were not invited to attend the meeting, despite the Peshmerga being constitutionally part of Iraq’s defense system and maintaining representation within the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Baghdad. The meeting instead included only Iraqi federal military commanders.

Kurdistan24 has learned that the US side specifically warned Iraqi officials that continued attacks by these armed groups on American bases and Gulf states—including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Bahrain—must be stopped. Many of these operations, according to the information, have been launched from Iraqi territory.

The warning comes amid escalating regional tensions, where Iran-aligned groups have intensified drone and missile attacks across the Middle East, raising concerns about Iraq being drawn deeper into a broader conflict.

Following the announcement of the understandings between Baghdad and Washington, multiple bases associated with the Popular Mobilization Forces were reportedly targeted overnight in areas including Wasit and Jurf al-Sakhar, as well as other locations across Iraq.

The developments highlight growing pressure on the Iraqi government to assert control over armed factions operating within its borders, as Washington signals a willingness to escalate its response if attacks on its interests and allies continue.