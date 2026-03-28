IRGC Condemns Drone Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence as “Terrorist Act”

Iran’s IRGC condemned the drone attack on Nechirvan Barzani’s residence in Duhok as a terrorist act, signaling readiness to enhance regional security cooperation.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new layer of reaction emerged following the drone attack in Duhok, as Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a strong condemnation, describing the incident as a terrorist act and warning of broader threats to regional stability.

On Saturday, the IRGC released a statement condemning the drone attack targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, in Duhok province.

“This aggression is a clear example of terrorist acts by enemies,” the statement said.

In another section, the IRGC described such actions as indicative of what it called “malicious efforts by warmongering enemies” aimed at undermining peace, stability, and regional cooperation between the Kurdistan Region and neighboring countries.

While reiterating its condemnation, the IRGC also expressed readiness to contribute to safeguarding the security of neighboring states through strengthening security cooperation and establishing what it described as a “collective defense shield” in the region to confront threats.