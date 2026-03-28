SDF Commander Condemns Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence, Voices Full Support

SDF Commander Mazloum Abdi condemned the attack on Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, expressing full support and stressing the importance of Kurdistan Region stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A message of solidarity and firm condemnation followed the Duhok attack, as the commander-in-chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces expressed strong support for the Kurdistan Region’s leadership and people.

On Saturday, Mazloum Abdi, Commander-in-Chief of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), held a phone call with Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, during which he strongly condemned the attack targeting the president’s residence.

Abdi expressed his full support for the people and leadership of the Kurdistan Region in the face of all forms of threats and attacks.

“Protecting the security and safety of the Kurdistan Region is a responsibility for everyone, as the Region’s stability is considered stability for all Kurds and the wider region,” he said.

He also conveyed his solidarity with the Kurdistan Region under the current circumstances, reaffirming the rejection of all forms of violence and political or military threats.