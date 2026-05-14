President Masoud Barzani Congratulates Iraq’s New PM Ali Al-Zaidi

President Barzani wished Al-Zaidi success in carrying out his new responsibilities and expressed hope that the new federal cabinet would contribute to stability and effective governance across Iraq during a critical political and economic period for the country.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – President Masoud Barzani on Thursday evening congratulated Ali Falih Al-Zaidi during a phone call after he secured the confidence of the Iraqi Council of Representatives and officially became the Prime Minister of federal Iraq.

According to a statement, President Barzani wished Al-Zaidi success in carrying out his new responsibilities and expressed hope that the new federal cabinet would contribute to stability and effective governance across Iraq during a critical political and economic period for the country.

The congratulatory message came shortly after the Iraqi Parliament approved the formation of the new government cabinet during a session held on Thursday evening in Baghdad. The parliamentary session was attended by several senior Iraqi political leaders.

The voting session began at approximately 5:45 p.m., with the number of attending lawmakers later rising to around 270 members. During the session, Al-Zaidi presented his government’s ministerial program before parliament proceeded with the confidence vote on his cabinet nominees.

Official parliamentary statements confirmed that 14 ministerial candidates received approval from lawmakers, while several important ministries remain subject to ongoing negotiations among Iraq’s political blocs. The government is expected to eventually consist of 23 ministries once the remaining portfolios are finalized.

Al-Zaidi was formally tasked with forming a government on April 27 following prolonged political negotiations and disagreements among major Iraqi parties. At the age of 40, he has become the youngest prime minister in Iraq’s modern political history.