Turkey’s Foreign Minister Condemns Drone Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani Residence

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan condemned the drone attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, reaffirming support for Kurdistan Region security during a phone call.

20 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new diplomatic response followed the attack in Duhok, as Turkey’s foreign minister conveyed strong condemnation and reaffirmed support for the Kurdistan Region’s stability during direct talks with its president.

On Saturday evening, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, received a phone call from Hakan Fidan, Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

During the call, Fidan strongly condemned the drone attack carried out earlier that day targeting Barzani’s residence in Duhok. He also reiterated his country’s support for safeguarding the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

According to the statement, Barzani expressed his appreciation for the call and for Turkey’s position in condemning the attack.

The Presidency added that the two sides also discussed the latest developments in the regional situation, with both emphasizing the importance of coordination and cooperation to maintain stability.