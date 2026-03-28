EU Ambassador Calls for Perpetrators of Duhok Attack to Face Justice

EU Ambassador Klemens Semtner urged bringing perpetrators of the Duhok attack to justice, condemning the strike and warning of risks to Iraq and Kurdistan Region stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A firm diplomatic stance followed the attack in Duhok, as the European Union’s ambassador to Iraq called for accountability and warned of the broader consequences of escalating violence.

On Saturday evening, Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region, received a message from Klemens Semtner, the European Union ambassador to Iraq, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency.

The statement noted that the EU envoy, along with embassies of EU member states, strongly condemned the attack carried out earlier that day on Barzani’s residence in Duhok. They also expressed relief that the attack resulted in no casualties.

According to the message, the ambassador warned that such irresponsible acts of violence risk further escalation in Iraq’s already sensitive situation, particularly in the Kurdistan Region. He stressed that those responsible must be brought to justice, emphasizing that any attack on state institutions, officials representing Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, or diplomatic missions constitutes a criminal act that cannot be justified.

The Presidency added that the message called on all parties to support efforts aimed at finding peaceful solutions within Iraq and to back diplomatic initiatives to end the ongoing conflict in the region.

President Barzani, for his part, expressed appreciation for the message and for the position of the European Union and its member states in condemning the attack and supporting stability.