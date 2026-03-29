Axios: Heated Exchange Erupts Between Rubio and Kallas at G7 meeting

Axios reports a heated exchange between Marco Rubio and Kaja Kallas at a G7 meeting, highlighting divisions between the US and EU over Russia policy and Ukraine diplomacy.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A tense diplomatic confrontation unfolded behind closed doors at the G7 foreign ministers meeting in France, where a sharp exchange between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas exposed deep divisions over how to handle Russia.

According to a report by Axios, citing three informed sources, the confrontation took place during a discussion on Ukraine, in front of allied foreign ministers.

Kaja Kallas questioned Washington’s approach toward Moscow, criticizing the United States for not increasing pressure on Russia. Referring to remarks Rubio had made at the same forum a year earlier, she said: “A year has passed and Russia hasn't moved. When is your patience going to run out?”

The report states that Rubio reacted with visible frustration and raised his voice in response. He said: “We are doing the best we can to end the war. If you think you can do it better, go ahead. We will step aside.”

Rubio also stressed that the United States was attempting to engage both sides, while continuing to support Ukraine with weapons, intelligence, and other forms of assistance.

Following the exchange, several European ministers intervened, emphasizing their support for continued US-led diplomatic efforts between Russia and Ukraine. According to one source, Rubio and Kallas later held a brief separate conversation to ease tensions.

A State Department official described the incident as “a frank exchange of views. This is what diplomacy is for.” Meanwhile, a spokesperson for Kallas declined to comment.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rubio denied that tensions or criticism had taken place. He said: “These meetings are oftentimes about thanking America for the role we played... and appreciation for the mediating role we've tried to play in this war between Russia and Ukraine. No one there screams or raises their voices or says anything negative.”

The Axios report notes that European leaders have been increasingly uneasy about US-led peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia in recent months. It adds that attention in Washington has shifted significantly toward Iran, contributing to concerns in Europe.

The report also states that a senior Ukrainian delegation visited Miami recently, meeting with Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to discuss the peace process, with Ukrainian officials indicating that no significant progress has been made.

The exchange at the G7 meeting underscores growing strain between Washington and its European allies over the direction and urgency of diplomacy with Russia.