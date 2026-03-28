Zalmay Khalilzad Condemns Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence

Former US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad condemned the Duhok attack on Barzani’s residence, calling it unjustified and urging Iraq and partners to hold perpetrators accountable.

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A strong condemnation came from a senior American diplomat following the attack in Duhok, as former US ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, former US ambassador to Iraq called for those responsible to be pursued and punished.

On Saturday, Khalilzad, reacted in a statement posted on his official account on the social media platform X to the targeting of the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region.

“There is absolutely no excuse or justification for the drone attack by terrorist militias on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani,” he said.

The American diplomat highlighted Barzani’s political standing, describing him as a statesman widely respected for consistently advocating dialogue, peace, and coexistence. Khalilzad reiterated his strong condemnation of the attack.

He called on the Iraqi government and Kurdistan’s partners to pursue those responsible for the attack and ensure they are held accountable.