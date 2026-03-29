Erbil Governor: Over 300 Attacks Targeted the Capital in One Month

Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw said over 300 attacks hit the city in a month, with casualties reported, while confirming stable markets and one-year food reserves.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A stark security warning has emerged from Erbil, as the city’s governor revealed the scale of attacks targeting the capital over the past month, while simultaneously seeking to reassure the public over economic stability and essential supplies.

On Saturday, Omed Khoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, speaking during the Kurdistan24 “Basi Roj”, addressed recent security developments and service conditions in the Kurdistan Region’s capital.

Khoshnaw disclosed that more than 300 attacks have targeted Erbil within a single month, resulting in the deaths of ten people, including six Peshmerga, three citizens from eastern Kurdistan, and one French national, while nearly 50 others were injured.

He stated that 90 percent of these attacks were carried out by outlaw armed groups operating within Iraq, adding that these groups receive salaries from the federal government. He called on Baghdad not to limit its response to condemnation, but to take concrete measures and impose limits on those groups.

On Iran’s attacks, Khoshnaw described them as a “major injustice and oppression,” particularly highlighting the killing of Peshmerga who had no involvement in ongoing conflicts. He emphasized that since 1991, the Kurdistan Region has been a truthful neighbor and has never posed a threat to Iran’s security, urging Tehran to understand the Region’s concerns.

He also reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s role as a haven for displaced people, stating that 344,000 displaced persons and refugees are currently residing in Erbil, most of whom are citizens from central and southern Iraq, including government employees.

Regarding fuel and budget issues, Khoshnaw criticized the Iraqi government over delays in sending emergency budget allocations and the Region’s share of white oil. He noted that fuel distribution in mountainous areas is nearing completion and will soon begin within cities.

On domestic gas, he confirmed that subsidized distribution at a price of 8,500 dinars will continue through an electronic card system.

Addressing weather conditions, Khoshnaw stated that 625 millimeters of rainfall have been recorded in central Erbil, adding that flood prevention projects have had a positive impact in avoiding flooding incidents.

He further announced that official working hours across government institutions and educational centers will resume from Sunday without any reduction in working hours.

On private generators, he said operations will continue until April 1, but may be extended if national electricity supply does not stabilize.

Khoshnaw concluded by affirming that the Kurdistan Region possesses sufficient food reserves for one year and that market conditions remain stable.