Syria Condemns Attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s Residence in Duhok

Syria strongly condemned the attack on Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, calling it a terrorist act that threatens Iraq’s security and regional stability, and reaffirmed its support for Iraq’s unity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syria’s Foreign Ministry has issued a strong condemnation of the attack targeting the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok, describing it as a serious threat to security and stability in the region.

On Sunday, the Syrian Foreign Ministry released an official statement expressing its position regarding the targeting of Barzani’s residence in Duhok province. The ministry strongly denounced what it described as “terrorist attacks” carried out by outlaw groups.

The statement emphasized that such hostile and unlawful acts not only threaten Iraq’s security but also endanger the stability of the entire region. It further described the attack as a clear violation of the principles of international law.

In another part of the statement, Syria reaffirmed its firm commitment to supporting the stability and territorial unity of Iraq. It also reiterated its rejection of any armed interference in Iraq’s internal affairs.

The ministry called for preventing actions that could undermine unity and security among Iraqis, stressing the importance of preserving stability at both the national and regional levels.

The statement underscores growing regional concern over the implications of the attack, as calls intensify to safeguard Iraq’s security and prevent further escalation.