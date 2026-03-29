US Condemns 'Despicable' Attack on Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani's Residence

The US strongly condemns the attack on President Nechirvan Barzani’s residence, calling it a direct assault on Iraq’s sovereignty, stability, and unity.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sharp diplomatic rebuke emerged from Washington as the United States issued a forceful condemnation following the targeting of the private residence of the Kurdistan Region’s president, describing the incident as a direct threat to Iraq’s sovereignty and unity.

On Sunday, the US Department of State released an official statement addressing the attack on the residence of Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok.

The statement declared: “The United States unequivocally and forcefully condemns the despicable terrorist attacks by Iran’s terrorist militia proxies in Iraq on the private residence of Iraqi Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani.”

Washington emphasized that such actions constitute “a direct assault on Iraq’s sovereignty, stability, and unity,” underscoring the broader implications of the attack beyond the immediate target.

The statement further added: “We categorically reject the indiscriminate and cowardly terrorist acts that Iran and its terrorist proxies have unleashed in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region and throughout Iraq.”

According to the US position, the attack forms part of a wider pattern of violence attributed to Iran-aligned militia groups operating inside Iraq, targeting the Kurdistan Region and other areas of the country.

The US condemnation reinforces growing international concern over attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, framing them as a challenge not only to regional stability but to Iraq’s sovereignty as a whole.