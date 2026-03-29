KDP Bloc Leader Says Baghdad Aware of Attackers but Unable to Act

Shakhawan Abdullah criticizes federal inaction and condemns strikes on Peshmerga as “betrayal”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Shakhawan Abdullah, head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) bloc in the Council of Representatives of Iraq, said on Sunday that the federal government in Iraq is fully aware of the groups responsible for drone and missile attacks targeting the Kurdistan Region, but is unable to stop them due to their influence and power.

Speaking at a press conference in Soran during a visit to the families of Peshmerga fighters recently killed in Iranian missile strikes, Abdullah described the attacks as a “major betrayal” and a serious crime that cannot be justified under any circumstances.

He reiterated that, as previously emphasized by President Masoud Barzani, the Kurdistan Region is not a party to the ongoing regional conflict and continues to pursue a policy focused on peace and stability.

Abdullah asserted that Baghdad knows the identities of those carrying out the attacks but has failed to take action, claiming that these groups “see themselves as greater than the state,” effectively limiting the federal government’s ability to respond.

His remarks reflect longstanding concerns in Erbil over the autonomy and influence of armed factions operating outside formal state control.

Turning to domestic political developments, Abdullah revealed that discussions are ongoing regarding a parliamentary session to elect a new president of Iraq. However, he stressed that, at this stage, selecting a prime minister should take priority, noting that many Iraqi political leaders favor electing both positions simultaneously to break the current political deadlock.

He also sharply criticized what he described as “chauvinistic and dictatorial thinking” within the Iraqi parliament, alleging attempts to block the reading of a condemnation statement regarding the attacks on Peshmerga forces.

Abdullah said the KDP bloc insisted on proceeding with the statement and further criticized the parliament speaker, warning against making decisions driven by partisan or factional considerations.

The remarks come amid a series of escalating attacks targeting Peshmerga positions and infrastructure in the Kurdistan Region, which have drawn strong reactions from Kurdish officials and renewed calls for Baghdad to assert control over armed groups and fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect all parts of Iraq.

Echoing these concerns, Shoresh Ismail, Minister of Peshmerga Affairs in the Kurdistan Regional Government, reaffirmed that the Kurdistan Region and its forces are not party to the ongoing regional conflict, stressing that Kurdish leadership has consistently worked to keep the region insulated from escalating tensions.

He warned that continued attacks on Peshmerga forces—resulting in casualties that have resonated deeply across Kurdish communities worldwide—are part of deliberate efforts by identifiable armed groups to destabilize the region.

Ismail urged the federal government in Iraq to take firm legal action against those responsible, emphasizing that while the KRG has taken necessary defensive measures, Baghdad bears the primary responsibility to prevent further attacks and to protect the Kurdistan Region as it does other parts of the country.

Building on the concerns raised by Abdullah and Peshmerga leadership, Saturday’s attack on the residence of Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Duhok has drawn widespread regional and international condemnation.

Neighboring governments, international organizations, and diplomatic missions expressed solidarity with the Kurdistan Region, calling for restraint and urging Baghdad to take immediate action to prevent further attacks.