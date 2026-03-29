Coordination Framework Grants 10-Day Window Following President Barzani Initiative to Break Political Deadlock

The move comes in response to an initiative by President Barzani, who urged Sunni and Shiite parties to establish a clear deadline for serious negotiations aimed at agreeing on candidates for both positions.

31 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan24’s correspondent in Baghdad reported that parties within the Coordination Framework convened a special meeting on Sunday evening, during which they formally approved a request by President Masoud Barzani to allow additional time for political forces to reach an agreement.

According to the report, the meeting resulted in a decision to grant a 10-day period for Kurdish and Shiite parties to nominate their candidates for the positions of Prime Minister and President. During this timeframe, the selection of these key posts will be excluded from the agenda of sessions of the Council of Representatives of Iraq.

The move comes in response to an initiative by President Barzani, who urged Sunni and Shiite parties to establish a clear deadline for serious negotiations aimed at agreeing on candidates for both positions. The initiative is seen as an effort to break Iraq’s ongoing political deadlock and facilitate the formation of a new government.

The 2025 Iraqi parliamentary elections took place on November 11, 2025. Nationwide turnout was approximately 56%, marking a significant increase from the 2021 elections. Participation was highest in the Kurdistan Region, where it exceeded 70% in both Erbil and Duhok.