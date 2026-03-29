U.S. Troop Levels in Middle East Surpass 50,000: The New York Times

The newly deployed Marines, part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are being positioned alongside additional forces, including about 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A report by The New York Times states that U.S. troop levels in the Middle East have risen to more than 50,000—around 10,000 above the usual presence—following the deployment of 2,500 Marines and 2,500 sailors. The buildup comes as U.S. President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The newly deployed Marines, part of the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, are being positioned alongside additional forces, including about 2,000 paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division. While their exact mission has not been disclosed, officials say they are meant to provide a wider range of military options, including potential ground operations such as seizing strategic locations. Possible targets mentioned include islands or key infrastructure like Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export hub.

The military buildup is taking place amid escalating tensions in the region, particularly around the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global oil route through which roughly 20 percent of the world’s oil passes. The waterway has been largely disrupted due to Iranian retaliatory actions against U.S. and Israeli strikes.

U.S. forces remain spread across bases and naval deployments in countries such as Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Iraq, Syria, Jordan, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. However, one major asset—the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford—has recently withdrawn from the region after technical issues and is currently in Europe, reducing some naval capacity.

Despite the increased troop presence, military experts caution that the current force size is relatively small compared to past large-scale operations. For example, far more troops were used in both the Iraq War and Israel’s operations in Gaza. Analysts stress that a force of 50,000 would not be sufficient to invade or hold a country the size of Iran, which has a population of about 93 million and significant military capabilities.