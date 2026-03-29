Iranian Strike on Kuwaiti Power Station Kills One Worker Amid Regional Tensions

Since Feb. 28, Iran has carried out a series of missile and drone strikes on Kuwaiti territory, part of a wider regional conflict involving the United States and Israel.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — An Iranian attack on a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait on Monday killed one Indian worker and caused significant damage to a building, the Gulf state’s electricity ministry confirmed.

“A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building,” said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

Since Feb. 28, Iran has carried out a series of missile and drone strikes on Kuwaiti territory, part of a wider regional conflict involving the United States and Israel. These strikes have primarily targeted Kuwait International Airport, critical energy infrastructure, and military installations.

The attacks follow the launch of a coordinated U.S.-Israeli military campaign on Feb. 28, after diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear program were deemed exhausted.

The escalation has raised concerns about regional stability, as the strikes risk drawing Kuwait further into the conflict. Analysts warn that continued attacks could provoke retaliatory measures, potentially escalating into a broader confrontation involving multiple nations and further destabilizing the already tense Middle East region.