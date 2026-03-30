Trump Claims U.S. Could Easily Seize Iran’s Kharg Island, Calls War “Regime Change”

Trump also claimed that the recent U.S.-Israel conflict in the region had resulted in “regime change” in Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the Financial Times on Sunday that the United States could take control of Iran’s Kharg Island “very easily.”

Kharg Island, situated off Iran’s west coast, serves as a critical oil terminal for the country and has drawn Pentagon interest for potential ground operations. However, U.S. officials maintain that any action would fall short of a full-scale invasion.

Asked about Iran’s defenses on the island, Trump said, “I don’t think they have any defense. We could take it very easily.”

Trump also claimed that the recent U.S.-Israel conflict in the region had resulted in “regime change” in Iran. Speaking aboard Air Force One, he added, “I think we'll make a deal with them, pretty sure… but we've had regime change,” citing the deaths of several Iranian leaders during the month-long war.

“We're dealing with different people than anybody's dealt with before. It's a whole different group of people. So, I would consider that regime change,” he said, highlighting the strategic shifts following the conflict.