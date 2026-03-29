Iraqi Parliament Condemns Attacks on Kurdistan Region President’s Residence, Warns of Dangerous Security Escalation

In an official statement released Sunday, the Presidency described the incidents as “a dangerous escalation in security” and firmly denounced them as acts that “do not serve the higher interests of the country.”

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Presidency of the Iraqi Council of Representatives has strongly condemned a series of attacks targeting the residence of Nechirvan Barzani, as well as multiple government and civilian institutions across the Kurdistan Region, including in Duhok.

In an official statement released Sunday, the Presidency described the incidents as “a dangerous escalation in security” and firmly denounced them as acts that “do not serve the higher interests of the country.”

Parliament leadership underscored the urgency of addressing such violations, calling on relevant authorities to take immediate legal and security measures. The statement warned that failure to act decisively could risk pushing Iraq toward heightened instability, with potential consequences for both national security and political cohesion.

Officials emphasized the importance of maintaining stability and safeguarding public institutions, urging coordinated efforts to prevent further escalations.

On Saturday, a drone attack targeted the private residence of the Kurdistan Region President in the city of Duhok. Multiple explosive drones targeted the residence. One drone crashed and ignited a fire, while another was reportedly intercepted before impact. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained damage.

This strike was part of a larger wave of over seven drone attacks across the Kurdistan Region that same day.