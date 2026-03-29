UK Condemns Drone Attack on Kurdistan Region President Residence

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Cooper expressed her condolences to the Kurdistan Region President and to the families of Peshmerga members who were killed or injured in the recent attack.

42 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a phone call on Sunday from Yvette Cooper, the United Kingdom’s Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, during which the British official strongly condemned the recent drone attack targeting the president’s residence in Duhok.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Cooper expressed her condolences to the Kurdistan Region President and to the families of Peshmerga members who were killed or injured in the recent attack. She reaffirmed the United Kingdom’s commitment to supporting stability and peace in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing continued cooperation between both sides.

Barzani thanked the British foreign secretary for her support and solidarity, highlighting the importance of international backing during a time of heightened tensions. He reiterated that the Kurdistan Region is not a party to the ongoing conflict and will not be drawn into it.

The conversation also addressed the broader political situation in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, along with recent developments in the ongoing war and their potential regional and global implications. Both officials stressed the importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions and intensifying efforts to bring the conflict to a peaceful resolution.

On Saturday, a drone attack targeted the private residence of Kurdistan Region President in the city of Duhok. Multiple explosive drones targeted the residence. One drone crashed and ignited a fire, while another was reportedly intercepted before impact. No injuries were reported, but the building sustained damage.

This strike was part of a larger wave of over seven drone attacks across the Kurdistan Region that same day. These incidents followed a ballistic missile attack by Iran the previous week that killed six Peshmerga.