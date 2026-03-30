Israeli Airstrikes Hit Beirut Suburbs, Kill Hezbollah Members as Border Violence Escalates

Israeli strike on Lebanese army checkpoint in Tyre kills one soldier, marking first direct targeting of military position since conflict began

53 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Israeli airstrikes targeting Beirut’s southern suburbs on Monday killed at least three members of Hezbollah and wounded several others, as hostilities between Israel and Iran-backed forces in Lebanon continue to intensify.

A security source told AFP that the strike hit an apartment used as an office by Hezbollah, killing three members and seriously injuring three more. The Israeli military confirmed it had “begun striking Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in Beirut,” following earlier evacuation warnings issued to residents in the targeted area.

According to an AFP photographer at the scene, the apartment was located in a densely populated neighborhood filled with shops and commercial establishments, several of which sustained damage in the blast.

Armed Hezbollah members quickly established a security cordon around the site, while eyewitnesses reported that casualties were evacuated shortly after the strike.

The latest bombardment forms part of a broader Israeli campaign that resumed Monday, with additional strikes hitting Beirut’s southern suburbs and southern Lebanon.

In one such attack, an Israeli strike targeted a Lebanese army checkpoint in the Tyre region, killing one soldier and wounding others. A military source described it as the first direct strike on a Lebanese army checkpoint since the conflict began.

Meanwhile, violence along the Lebanese-Israeli border has also impacted international peacekeeping forces. A spokesperson for the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said several peacekeepers were wounded Monday in an unspecified “incident” near Bani Hayyan.

The announcement came a day after an Indonesian peacekeeper was killed and three others injured when a projectile of unknown origin struck a UN position near the border.

The escalation follows a sharp deterioration in regional security after Hezbollah launched rocket attacks against Israel on March 2, describing the strikes as retaliation for the killing of Iran’s supreme leader.

The attack marked the opening phase of a wider confrontation linked to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran.

In response, Israel has carried out extensive airstrikes across Lebanon and launched a ground offensive in the south. Lebanese authorities report that more than 1,200 people have been killed since the outbreak of hostilities.

Hezbollah has continued to claim attacks against Israeli targets, including strikes on military positions and an intelligence facility near Tel Aviv.

The Israeli military said Monday that one of its soldiers was killed and another seriously wounded during fighting in southern Lebanon, bringing the total number of Israeli military fatalities in the Lebanese theater to six.

The ongoing exchanges underscore growing fears of a broader regional escalation, as civilian areas, national forces, and international peacekeepers are increasingly drawn into the conflict.