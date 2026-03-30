Türkiye Says Ballistic Munition Launched from Iran Neutralized

Türkiye's Ministry of National Defense said the projectile was detected and intercepted after being launched from Iran, preventing it from reaching its intended target.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Republic of Türkiye Ministry of National Defense announced on Monday that a ballistic munition launched from Iran was successfully neutralized by NATO air and missile defense forces deployed in the Eastern Mediterranean.

In an official statement titled “Statement on the Neutralization of Ballistic Munition,” the ministry said the projectile was detected and intercepted after being launched from Iran, preventing it from reaching its intended target.

The ministry did not provide further operational details but emphasized that the interception reflects the readiness and effectiveness of Türkiye’s air defense systems in countering aerial threats amid heightened regional tensions.

Authorities did not report any casualties or damage resulting from the incident.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of increasing missile and drone activity across the region, raising concerns over a potential escalation and its implications for regional stability.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.