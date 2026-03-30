U.S. Deploys Elite 82nd Airborne Troops to Middle East Amid Iran Tensions: Reuters

The incoming paratroopers, based at Fort Bragg, join a growing U.S. military presence that already includes thousands of sailors, Marines, and Special Operations forces. Over the weekend, approximately 2,500 Marines were also deployed to the region.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Thousands of U.S. soldiers from the elite 82nd Airborne Division have begun arriving in the Middle East, according to two U.S. officials cited by Reuters on Monday, as U.S. President Donald Trump considers next steps in the ongoing conflict with Iran.

The deployment follows earlier reports on March 18 that the Trump administration was weighing the option of sending additional troops to the region, potentially expanding military scenarios to include operations inside Iranian territory.

The incoming paratroopers, based at Fort Bragg, join a growing U.S. military presence that already includes thousands of sailors, Marines, and Special Operations forces. Over the weekend, approximately 2,500 Marines were also deployed to the region.

U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not specify the exact destinations of the newly arrived troops but noted that the buildup had been anticipated. The reinforcements reportedly include elements of the division’s headquarters, logistics and support units, as well as a brigade combat team.

While no final decision has been made regarding deploying U.S. forces inside Iran, one official said the troop increase is intended to strengthen operational readiness and provide the White House with broader military options.

Among the potential missions under consideration is a move to seize Kharg Island, a strategic site that handles the majority of Iran’s oil exports, underscoring the high stakes of the escalating confrontation.