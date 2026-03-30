PMF Reports Airstrikes on Its Bases in Babylon and Anbar Provinces

In Babylon province, three strikes targeted the bases of the 45th Brigade in the Jurf al-Nasr area. Additionally, a base belonging to the 31st Brigade on the outskirts of Karmah district, east of Anbar province, was also hit.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced that several of its bases in two Iraqi provinces were subjected to airstrikes.

According to an official PMF statement, the attacks occurred around midnight. In Babylon province, three strikes targeted the bases of the 45th Brigade in the Jurf al-Nasr area. Additionally, a base belonging to the 31st Brigade on the outskirts of Karmah district, east of Anbar province, was also hit.

The PMF described the assaults as “Zionist-American” operations but confirmed that no casualties had been reported among its personnel.

The statement concluded by emphasizing that, despite repeated attacks, PMF forces remain on high alert and committed to maintaining security and stability across Iraq.

On Sunday, the PMF said three airstrikes targeted its Nineveh Province headquarters, attributing the attacks to the United States and Israel. The strikes hit the 14th Brigade’s headquarters and its 4th Battalion, part of the Nineveh Operations Command. The PMF did not report casualties or detail the damage.

Local security sources confirmed three strikes on a site belonging to Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada in Mosul’s Rashidiya area, causing material damage but no injuries. Iraqi forces secured the area and began an investigation. Separately, a PMF site near the Khurmatu checkpoint in eastern Saladin Province, labeled “L52,” was also reportedly struck, though details on damage or casualties are unclear.

There was no official confirmation from U.S., Israeli, or Iraqi authorities. The incidents reflect ongoing attacks on military and paramilitary sites in Iraq, with investigations still underway.