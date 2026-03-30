Iranian Attack Sets Kuwaiti Oil Tanker Ablaze at Dubai Port; No Casualties Reported

“The Kuwaiti giant crude oil tanker was subjected to a direct and malicious Iranian attack while in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE,” the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported, citing Kuwait’s state-owned oil company.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — A Kuwaiti oil tanker was set on fire in a targeted attack by Iranian forces while anchored at Dubai Port, Kuwait’s state media reported on Tuesday. Authorities confirmed that there were no injuries among the crew.

“The Kuwaiti giant crude oil tanker was subjected to a direct and malicious Iranian attack while in the anchorage area of Dubai Port in the UAE,” the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported, citing Kuwait’s state-owned oil company.

Kuwait’s military also confirmed on social media that its air defense systems were responding to “hostile missile and drone attacks” in the region.

This incident follows a deadly Iranian strike on a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait on Monday, which killed one Indian worker and caused significant damage, according to the Gulf state’s electricity ministry. Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a ministry spokesperson, described the attack as part of “Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait.”

Since February 28, Iran has conducted a series of missile and drone strikes across Kuwaiti territory, targeting critical infrastructure including Kuwait International Airport, energy facilities, and military installations. The attacks are linked to the broader regional conflict following the launch of a coordinated U.S.-Israeli military campaign, after diplomatic efforts over Iran’s nuclear program were deemed unsuccessful.

Analysts warn that the escalation could further destabilize the region, raising fears of retaliatory measures that might draw additional countries into the conflict.