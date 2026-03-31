Iran Signals Willingness to End War, Seeks Guarantees Against Future Attacks

In a phone call with António Costa, the president of the European Council, Pezeshkian stated that Iran has the “necessary will” to bring the war to an end, provided that key conditions are met.

13 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that Tehran is prepared to end the ongoing conflict between Israel and the United States, but stressed that any resolution must include firm guarantees to prevent further hostilities.

In a phone call with António Costa, the president of the European Council, Pezeshkian stated that Iran has the “necessary will” to bring the war to an end, provided that key conditions are met.

“We possess the necessary will to end this conflict, provided that essential conditions are met — especially the guarantees required to prevent repetition of the aggression,” he said, according to a statement from his office, reiterating a central demand of the Iranian leadership.

The conflict, widely referred to as the 2026 Iran War, began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched a large-scale joint military campaign targeting Iran’s leadership, nuclear facilities, and military infrastructure.

The opening phase of the operation involved thousands of strikes and marked a dramatic escalation in regional tensions. Among those killed in the initial wave was Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, along with several senior military and security officials.

Following his death, his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, was swiftly appointed as his successor, consolidating his leadership during the crisis.

Since then, the conflict has continued with ongoing military exchanges, contributing to instability across the Middle East and raising international concerns over the risk of further escalation.

Pezeshkian’s remarks suggest a potential opening for diplomacy, as international actors, particularly in Europe, have sought to mediate and de-escalate the conflict. However, Iran’s insistence on guarantees underscores lingering mistrust and the complexity of reaching a durable ceasefire.

No immediate response has been reported from U.S. or Israeli officials regarding the latest statement.