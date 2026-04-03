Drone Strike Hits Kuwait Oil Refinery, Fires Erupt Amid Rising Gulf Tensions

The state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted in the attack, resulting in multiple blazes across the facility.

2026-04-03 08:30

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – A drone attack struck a major oil refinery in Kuwait early Friday, igniting fires in several operational units, according to state media.

The state-run Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said the Mina Al-Ahmadi refinery was targeted in the attack, resulting in multiple blazes across the facility. Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) reported that emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are working to contain the fires. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident marks the latest in a series of escalating attacks on critical infrastructure across the Gulf, following a sharp rise in regional tensions.

On Wednesday, a suspected Iranian drone strike hit Kuwait International Airport, sparking a large fire at fuel storage facilities. Kuwaiti authorities described the assault as a “blatant” attack targeting civilian infrastructure, though no injuries were reported.

The surge in attacks comes after the outbreak of war on Feb. 28, when the United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes against Iran, prompting Tehran to retaliate with missile and drone operations against U.S. allies and strategic sites in the region.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, similar incidents have been reported in recent days. Bahrain authorities said a commercial facility was set ablaze in what they described as “Iranian aggression,” while Saudi Arabia reported intercepting multiple drones aimed at key installations.

Maritime routes have also come under pressure. The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) reported that vessels near Qatar were struck by projectiles, causing fires and structural damage but no casualties.