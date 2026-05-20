Axios: Netanyahu Strongly Opposes Trump’s Iran War Pause Plan

A tense phone call between Trump and Netanyahu exposed deep disagreements over efforts to end the Iran war and launch new negotiations, according to Axios.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A sharp disagreement has emerged between Washington and Tel Aviv over the future of the conflict with Iran, with a new report revealing a tense and difficult phone call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding plans to halt the war and begin negotiations with Tehran.

US news outlet Axios reported on Wednesday that the two leaders held a lengthy and highly strained conversation on Tuesday evening, amid growing diplomatic efforts led by regional mediators to broker a deal between Washington and Tehran.

According to the report, Netanyahu strongly opposes the proposed path toward negotiations and remains deeply skeptical of diplomatic efforts with Iran.

Axios quoted one source familiar with the call as saying Netanyahu’s “hair was on fire” after speaking with Trump, reflecting the intensity of the disagreement between the two sides.

The report said Qatar and Pakistan, alongside Saudi Arabia, Türkiye, and Egypt, have been working in recent days to refine a revised peace proposal aimed at bridging the gaps between the United States and Iran.

According to the sources cited by Axios, the proposed framework seeks to formally halt the war and launch a 30-day negotiation period focused on issues including Iran’s nuclear program and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump reportedly informed Netanyahu during the call that mediators were preparing a “letter of intent” to be signed by both Washington and Tehran as part of the process.

Despite ongoing tensions, Trump continued publicly expressing optimism that an agreement could still be reached.

“The only question is do we go and finish it up or are they gonna be signing a document. Let's see what happens,” Trump said Wednesday during remarks at the Coast Guard Academy.

He also stated that Netanyahu “will do whatever I want him to do” regarding Iran, while emphasizing that the two leaders still maintain a strong relationship despite occasional disagreements.

According to Axios, Netanyahu wants military operations against Iran to resume in order to further weaken Tehran’s military capabilities and destroy key infrastructure.

Two Israeli sources told the outlet that serious disagreements remain between Israel and the United States over the next steps in dealing with Iran.

The report added that Netanyahu is considering traveling to Washington in the coming weeks for direct talks with Trump.

Meanwhile, Iran confirmed it is reviewing an updated proposal but has not shown signs of flexibility so far.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said negotiations continue based on Tehran’s previously submitted 14-point proposal, while Pakistani mediation efforts remain active.

The report also stated that Pakistan’s interior minister visited Tehran again this week for discussions related to the mediation process, marking his second visit in less than a week.

According to Axios, the new mediation effort aims to secure more concrete Iranian commitments regarding its nuclear program, while also seeking clearer US guarantees on the gradual release of frozen Iranian funds.

Iranian officials reportedly insist that Washington must stop targeting Iranian ships and release frozen assets for talks to succeed, while also demanding an end to Israel’s military operations in Lebanon.

Neither the White House nor Netanyahu’s office commented on the Axios report.

The latest revelations underscore growing tensions behind the scenes between the United States and Israel, even as regional mediators intensify efforts to prevent another major escalation in the Middle East.