Iran Reviewing New U.S. Proposal as Pakistan Facilitates Message Exchange

“We received the points of view of the American side and we are currently examining them,” Baqaei told Iranian state television.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran is reviewing a new proposal from the United States aimed at ending ongoing tensions and reviving negotiations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said on Wednesday, while confirming that Pakistan was helping facilitate communication between the two sides.

“We received the points of view of the American side and we are currently examining them,” Baqaei told Iranian state television. He added that the visit of Pakistan’s Interior Minister to Tehran was intended to assist in the exchange of messages between Tehran and Washington.

Baqaei reiterated Tehran’s key demands in the talks, including the release of Iranian assets frozen abroad and an end to what he described as the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports. He stressed that Iran expected concrete steps on economic restrictions as part of any broader agreement.

According to details emerging from the latest framework proposed by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Washington is seeking major restrictions on Iran’s nuclear activities. The proposal reportedly calls on Iran to suspend its nuclear program for at least 12 years, maintain only one operational nuclear facility, and transfer its stockpile of highly enriched uranium.

The proposal also includes demands related to the Strait of Hormuz, with the United States seeking the reopening of the strategic waterway and guarantees for the uninterrupted flow of global oil and gas shipments.

In return, Washington has reportedly offered to lift decades-long economic sanctions on Iran and allow limited peaceful nuclear activity under strict international monitoring.