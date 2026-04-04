Trump Issues 48-Hour Ultimatum to Iran as War Escalates and Energy Routes Face Threat

U.S. president warns of imminent military action while criticizing NATO as a “severely weakened and extremely unreliable partner”

2026-04-04 17:40

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday issued a stark ultimatum to Iran, warning of imminent escalation unless Tehran complies with demands related to the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Iran had “48 hours” to “make a deal or open up the Hormuz Strait,” adding that “all Hell will reign down” if the deadline is not met.

The warning comes as tensions in the Middle East continue to surge amid an ongoing war involving the United States, Israel, and Iran.

In a separate message earlier in the day, Trump sharply criticized the NATO alliance, describing it as a “severely weakened and extremely unreliable partner,” highlighting growing fractures between Washington and its traditional Western allies.

The latest rhetoric follows a dramatic escalation in the conflict, which began on February 28 with coordinated U.S.-Israeli strikes targeting Iranian military and strategic infrastructure under what has been described as a broad campaign to weaken Tehran’s military capabilities.

Recent days have seen intensified military activity across multiple fronts. According to reports, Israeli forces have carried out dozens of airstrikes inside Iran targeting missile systems and drone facilities, while Iranian retaliatory attacks have struck Israeli territory and regional assets.

At the same time, the conflict has expanded beyond direct military exchanges to include critical infrastructure. Iranian energy facilities, including gas infrastructure and industrial sites, have been hit in successive waves of strikes, contributing to disruptions in production and exports.

The situation has further intensified with incidents involving U.S. aircraft. Iran reportedly downed an American jet inside its territory, with one pilot still missing, underscoring the growing risks of direct confrontation between the two sides.

A central flashpoint remains the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply passes. Iran has sought to leverage control over the waterway as a strategic tool, disrupting shipping and driving global energy prices higher.

Trump’s latest ultimatum directly targets this chokepoint, signaling the possibility of a major escalation if maritime traffic is not restored.

Analysts warn that the war is increasingly defined by the targeting of energy infrastructure and supply routes, a strategy that has amplified its global economic impact. Oil prices have surged, supply chains have been disrupted, and fears of a broader regional conflict continue to grow.

As the 48-hour deadline set by Trump begins to count down, uncertainty remains high over whether the confrontation will move toward de-escalation or spiral into a wider and more destructive phase.