PM Barzani Condemns Terrorist Militias Attacks on U.S. Consulate General, Civilian Areas in Erbil

PM Masrour Barzani condemned the heinous attacks on the U.S. Consulate and civilian areas in Erbil, calling them a grave threat to Kurdistan’s security and urging Baghdad to act decisively against armed militias.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday condemned what he described as attacks by “terrorist militias” targeting the U.S. Consulate General and civilian areas in Erbil, calling on the Iraqi federal government to take immediate action against the groups responsible.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister said the assaults “pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region” and characterized them as “unacceptable.” He urged Baghdad to implement “decisive and tangible actions” to prevent further attacks and to hold those responsible accountable.

The Prime Minister’s remarks focused on the security situation in Erbil, highlighting both the targeting of diplomatic facilities and the broader risk to civilian populations. He emphasized that it is the federal government’s responsibility to “use all means to thwart these terrorist attacks.”

I strongly condemn the heinous attacks by terrorist militias targeting the U.S. Consulate General and civilian areas in Erbil. These deliberate acts of aggression pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region. This is… — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) April 5, 2026

Officials in the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) have routinely raised concerns about the presence and operations of armed groups within Iraq that are capable of carrying out violent acts in the region.

The statement adds to a series of public appeals by Kurdish authorities urging Baghdad to enhance law enforcement and security measures against non-state armed actors operating in Iraq. These appeals have underscored the potential repercussions for both local civilians and foreign diplomatic missions if attacks continue unchecked.

The Prime Minister concluded his statement by reiterating the KRG’s position that responsibility for preventing attacks and prosecuting perpetrators rests firmly with the federal government.

The Kurdistan Region Prime Minister’s office described the attacks as a serious challenge to regional security and called for immediate federal action to address the threat.

Since the outset of hostilities involving the United States and Israel against Iran, Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq have increasingly targeted civilian sites across the Kurdistan Region, including several diplomatic missions, most notably the U.S. Consulate General in Erbil.

In Erbil’s Karezan neighborhood, civilian homes have sustained damage from such attacks. Early Friday morning, two explosive-laden drones struck the area within minutes of each other, causing significant property damage but no reported casualties.

A Kurdistan24 correspondent at the scene reported that the first drone impacted a residential house, shortly followed by a second drone in the same vicinity. Both strikes caused extensive structural damage to the targeted home and nearby properties.

The residence belonged to a single woman who was not at home at the time, having spent the night at her son’s house. She told Kurdistan24 that her absence likely prevented personal injury. “Last night, I went to my son’s house and was not at home,” she said. “Early in the morning, one of the neighbors contacted us and informed us that a drone had fallen on my house. Thank God, there were no casualties.” She added, “My house is badly damaged, but the important thing is that we are safe.”

Authorities have not yet provided further information regarding the origin of the drones or their intended targets.

In a related security development, the Ministry of Peshmerga reported on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, that six Peshmerga fighters were martyred and 30 others wounded after Iranian ballistic missiles struck two military positions in the Soran border area of the Kurdistan Region.