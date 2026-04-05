U.S. Embassy Condemns Attacks on Diplomatic Facilities in Iraq, Offers $3 Million Reward

Washington urges Baghdad to curb Iran-linked militias after latest overnight assaults on American mission

12 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The United States has condemned a fresh wave of attacks targeting its diplomatic facilities in Iraq, accusing Iran-aligned militias of attempting to assassinate American personnel and warning it will act to defend its staff if necessary.

In a statement attributed to a spokesperson for the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, officials said “terrorist militias loyal to Iran” carried out two additional attacks overnight against American diplomatic sites, describing them as part of a broader campaign that has included hundreds of assaults in recent weeks.

The statement said the attacks have targeted not only U.S. personnel but also Iraqi civilians, state institutions, neighboring countries, and areas within the Kurdistan Region.

The United States Embassy in Baghdad said it had repeatedly urged the Iraqi government to fulfill its responsibility to prevent such attacks and stop armed groups from using Iraqi territory as a launchpad for regional operations.

“We will not hesitate to defend our personnel and facilities if the Iraqi government fails to meet its obligations,” the statement added.

Washington also announced a reward of up to $3 million for information leading to the identification or location of those responsible for attacks against U.S. diplomatic missions in Iraq.

The appeal calls on individuals with relevant information to come forward to help prevent further violence.

The warning highlights escalating threats posed by Iran-backed militias operating across Iraq, as the United States continues efforts to safeguard its personnel and uphold regional stability amid a surge in drone and missile attacks.

Washington has repeatedly stressed that such groups undermine Iraq’s sovereignty and pose a direct danger to civilians, diplomatic missions, and regional security.

In recent weeks, security concerns have sharply intensified in both federal Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, where repeated attacks have exposed the risks facing civilian populations and critical infrastructure.

Officials in the Kurdistan Region have consistently called for stronger measures to deter militia activity and protect stability, emphasizing the need for coordinated action to prevent further escalation and ensure the safety of residents and international partners.

In a related development, earlier in the day, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani strongly condemned what he described as attacks by “terrorist militias” targeting the U.S. Consulate General and civilian areas in Erbil, calling on the Iraqi federal government to take immediate action against the groups responsible.

In a statement posted on X, the Prime Minister said the assaults “pose a grave threat to the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the wider region” and characterized them as “unacceptable.”

He urged Baghdad to implement “decisive and tangible actions” to prevent further attacks and to hold those responsible accountable.

The Prime Minister’s remarks focused on the security situation in Erbil, highlighting both the targeting of diplomatic facilities and the broader risk to civilian populations.

He emphasized that it is the federal government’s responsibility to “use all means to thwart these terrorist attacks.”

The latest incidents further expose the persistent failure of authorities in Baghdad to effectively confront Iran-backed militias, raising serious concerns over the government’s willingness and capacity to assert full control over armed factions operating within its territory.

Diplomats and foreign officials say continued inaction has allowed these groups to operate with relative impunity, undermining state sovereignty and endangering both foreign diplomatic missions and Iraqi civilians.