One of Iraq's Militias Agrees to Surrender Its Weapons to the Government

One of Iraq's armed factions has formally announced it will dissolve its affiliation with the Popular Mobilization Forces and surrender its weapons to the Iraqi state

14 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The leadership of Kata'ib Imam Ali announced on Tuesday that it is formally severing its ties with the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) and immediately beginning procedures to hand its weapons over to the Iraqi state, framing the decision as a commitment to the resolutions of the Coordination Framework.

In an official statement issued by the group's General Secretariat, Kata'ib Imam Ali declared that its decision stemmed from what it described as "national responsibility," the preservation of the gains of victory, and the strengthening of national unity.

"The leadership of Kata'ib Imam Ali has decided to sever its affiliation with the Popular Mobilization Forces formations and to begin procedures for the consolidation of weapons in the hands of the state," the statement read, describing the move as consistent with national sentiment and the decision of the Coordination Framework.

To oversee the transition, the group's leadership announced the formation of three dedicated committees.

-The first will monitor the inventory, handover, and transfer of weapons under the supervision of the commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

-The second will follow up on the families of the group's martyrs and wounded, whom the statement described as "our first priority."

The third will manage the affairs of the group's members and personnel, overseeing their reintegration into state institutions.

The statement struck a notably ideological tone, insisting that the decision to disarm did not represent an abandonment of the group's principles but rather an expression of them.

"Resistance is a necessity, not a profession," the statement read. "It is thought, doctrine, belonging, and responsibility — and our responsibility today requires the consolidation of weapons in the hands of the state, the strengthening of security institutions, and the extension of the rule of law."

The group pledged its continued commitment to Iraq's martyrs and their families, vowing to "remain bound to the soil of this good land, defending it in every arena."

The announcement comes amid broader regional shifts following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran, which has placed mounting pressure on Tehran-aligned factions across the Middle East to reassess their positions. Kata'ib Imam Ali has long been one of the most powerful armed groups operating under the PMF umbrella, and its decision to formally exit that structure and submit to state authority represents one of the most significant announcements of its kind in recent Iraqi political history.

The statement closed with a declaration that "the arena today is the battle to build a strong, capable state — one with full sovereignty over its land and skies, unified in all its people."