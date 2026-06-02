Hezbollah To Kurdistan24: We Will Not Stop Bombing Israel Until a Real Ceasefire Is Reached

The deputy head of Hezbollah's Senior Political Council warns any attack on "Dahiyeh" will be met with strikes on deeper Israeli population centers

2 hours ago

ERBIL(Kurdistan24) - Hezbollah will not stop its bombardment of Israel, a senior official of the Lebanese armed group told Kurdistan24 in an exclusive interview on Tuesday, laying out the conditions under which it would consider a halt to hostilities and delivering a sharp rebuke of Lebanon's current political leadership.

Mahmoud Qammati, deputy head of Hezbollah's Senior Political Council, said the group had informed all relevant parties that it categorically rejects any equation that trades Dahiyeh for the north — a reference to proposals that would spare Hezbollah's Beirut stronghold in exchange for concessions in southern Lebanon.

Qammati said Hezbollah would only agree to a ceasefire if it were comprehensive and genuine. He confirmed the group had conveyed this position to Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and, indirectly, to President Michel Aoun.

Berri, he said, had pledged that if such a ceasefire were offered — one that is universal and without conditions — Hezbollah would be bound by it. Until that moment, he said, the group would continue to strike.

"As long as the enemy continues its attacks, we will continue our bombardment," Qammati said.

Qammati made clear that the group recognizes no lines of separation and that the liberation of its territory is non-negotiable.

He warned that any strike against Dahiyeh would draw a response targeting deeper residential communities in northern Israel, adding that the group had already struck several Israeli communities earlier Tuesday morning.

Criticism of Lebanon's Political Process

Qammati reserved some of his sharpest remarks for Lebanon's government, which he was accused of only acting as a front.

He said the path taken by the Lebanese president would lead nowhere, because the current authorities hold no leverage — neither over Israel nor over the United States.

"The current authority is being used only as a cover to conceal the realities," he said, while arguing that genuine pressure is being applied by the resistance forces and Iran.

He thanked Iran and a number of Arab and Western countries for their efforts to pressure Israel into stopping the war.

Qammati disclosed that following Israeli attacks on the historic city of Tyre and the city of Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, Hezbollah had intensified the scale of its bombardments and extended its strikes to reach the city of Haifa.

On Monday, Iran threatened to withdraw from its negotiations with the United States in response to Israeli strikes on Lebanon. Hours later, US President Donald Trump announced a comprehensive ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel in Lebanon, but two-way bombardment has continued unabated.