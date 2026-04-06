Iran warns of ‘much more devastating’ retaliation as tensions escalate over civilian targets

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said any repeated attacks on civilian sites would trigger a broader and more severe response.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iran’s central military command on Monday warned of “much more devastating” retaliation if its adversaries target civilian infrastructure, amid escalating tensions with the United States over the ongoing conflict in the Gulf.

In a statement carried by state broadcaster IRIB, a spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said any repeated attacks on civilian sites would trigger a broader and more severe response.

“If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread,” the spokesperson said.

The warning follows remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened to strike Iran’s civilian infrastructure unless Tehran agrees to reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz to global shipping.

In a post published on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump set a deadline of Tuesday, at 8:00 p.m. ET for Iran to comply. He warned that failure to do so could result in the destruction of key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges.

The US president described the deadline in stark terms, referring to it as “Power Plant Day” and “Bridge Day,” and warned that Iran could face severe consequences if a deal is not reached.

The developments come after more than five weeks of a US-led military campaign against Iran, which has significantly disrupted maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz—a critical global energy corridor—and contributed to a sharp rise in oil prices.

Despite the escalating rhetoric, Trump indicated on Sunday that diplomatic efforts remain ongoing. He told US media that Washington is engaged in “deep negotiations” with Tehran and suggested there is a “good chance” an agreement could be reached as early as Monday.