Trump Threatens Massive Strikes on Iran as Deadline Over Strait of Hormuz Nears

U.S. president warns of rapid destruction of infrastructure while detailing rescue missions and intelligence operations

59 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday escalated rhetoric against Iran, warning that the United States could destroy the country’s critical infrastructure within hours if Tehran fails to comply with demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Speaking at a White House press conference, Trump said the U.S. had issued a deadline and could unleash overwhelming force if it expires without action from Iran.

“The entire country could be taken out in one night, and that night might be tomorrow night,” he said, adding in separate remarks that Iranian bridges and power plants could be destroyed “in four hours” if no agreement is reached.

The comments come amid intensifying conflict between Washington and Tehran, with both sides exchanging strikes across multiple fronts.

“We have a plan — because of the power of our military — under which every bridge in Iran would be decimated by midnight tomorrow, and every power plant would be put out of operation, burning, exploding, and never used again,” Trump said at a press conference.

“I mean complete demolition by midnight, and it could happen within four hours — if we wanted to.”

Trump also claimed that intercepted communications suggested some Iranians were urging continued U.S. attacks, saying they were willing to endure suffering in pursuit of freedom.

Regarding the resumption of oil exports through the Kurdistan Region’s pipelines to Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, Trump told Kurdistan 24’s Washington Office Manager, Rahim Rashidi, who attended the press conference: "I expected that from them. We’ve known the Kurds for a long time, and we have a good relationship with them.”

In the same briefing, Trump revealed details of a large-scale U.S. military rescue operation for the crew of a fighter jet downed in Iran. He said more than 170 aircraft were involved across two missions—21 aircraft in the first rescue attempt and 155 in the second. Two transport planes became immobilized in sand and were destroyed, he added.

John Ratcliffe, director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), said the operation included a deception campaign designed to mislead Iranian forces searching for the missing crew. According to Ratcliffe, one airman survived by hiding in a mountain crevice until rescue teams reached him.

Trump also threatened legal action against a media outlet that reported on the missing pilot, warning that it could face jail time if it refuses to reveal its source. “National security. Give it up or go to jail,” he said, signaling a hardline stance on leaks related to military operations.

Separately, the president disclosed that the United States had attempted to supply weapons to Iranian protesters, though the effort failed when the arms were diverted before reaching intended recipients. Trump expressed frustration over the incident, saying those responsible would “pay a big price,” without specifying who he believed was involved.

The remarks underscore a sharp escalation in both military posture and political messaging from Washington, as the deadline tied to the Strait of Hormuz approaches and diplomatic prospects remain uncertain.